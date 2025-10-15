Gold prices surge amid US-China tensions, interest rate speculations
Gold prices climbed to $4,179.48 per ounce on Tuesday, closing in on their all-time high and notching a huge 55% gain so far in 2025.
Silver edged up, as more people turn to these metals when the world feels uncertain—thanks to ongoing US-China tensions and talk of lower interest rates.
Platinum was little changed.
Why gold is shining bright
When things get shaky—like trade disputes or inflation worries—gold tends to shine.
With the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates soon, gold's appeal is growing, especially for big players like central banks and investment funds.
If you're wondering why everyone's talking about gold right now, it's because it's become a go-to move for anyone looking to protect their money from unpredictable markets.
What's driving the gold rush?
It's a mix of global drama: heated trade talks, persistent inflation, and worries about the US dollar losing ground internationally.
Add in some geopolitical tension, and you've got investors piling into gold as their safe zone while other assets wobble in 2025.