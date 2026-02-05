Gold, silver ETFs see sharpest drop in months: What's ahead

If you're investing or thinking about it, these swings are worth watching. A stronger rupee means importing gold and silver is cheaper for India, which usually cools demand—and that's showing up in ETF returns. MCX also raised trading margins on both metals from today, hinting at more caution ahead.

Keep an eye on global factors too

It's not just local currency moves. Global factors like a strong US dollar, speculation around the Fed's next steps, and profit-taking after recent gains all played a part.

If you're eyeing entry points or just curious about market trends, keep an eye on how these forces play out in the coming weeks.