Gold, silver ETFs see sharpest drop in months: What's ahead
Gold and silver ETFs just saw some of their sharpest drops in months, snapping a short-lived recovery.
The combo of a stronger rupee and falling global prices sent silver ETFs down as much as 21% and gold ETFs down about 2-7%—a tough day for anyone tracking these funds.
Stronger rupee makes imports cheaper
If you're investing or thinking about it, these swings are worth watching.
A stronger rupee means importing gold and silver is cheaper for India, which usually cools demand—and that's showing up in ETF returns.
MCX also raised trading margins on both metals from today, hinting at more caution ahead.
Keep an eye on global factors too
It's not just local currency moves. Global factors like a strong US dollar, speculation around the Fed's next steps, and profit-taking after recent gains all played a part.
If you're eyeing entry points or just curious about market trends, keep an eye on how these forces play out in the coming weeks.