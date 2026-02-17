Gold, silver prices fall sharply on MCX: Check rates
Gold and silver prices took a sharp dip on the MCX today—gold futures fell as much as ₹3,516 or 2.27% to an intraday low of ₹1,51,244 per 10gm, while silver fell 4.4% to ₹2,29,352 per kg.
That's a big slide from January's highs.
Why are gold, silver prices falling?
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this is a heads-up: global trends are shaking things up.
A strong US dollar and investors cashing out after gold's massive rally earlier this year have pushed prices down.
Plus, with major Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year and geopolitical tensions easing before US-Iran talks, there's less demand for gold as a safe haven.
Should you invest in gold, silver?
Even with these swings, gold and silver still play an important role in diversifying your portfolio—especially when times get uncertain.