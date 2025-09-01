Gold, silver prices hit record highs in India: Here's why

Gold and silver prices in India have hit record highs in the domestic futures market today. The MCX Gold October 3 contracts jumped 2% to a record high of ₹1,05,937 per 10gm. Meanwhile, MCX Silver December 5 contracts also reached an all-time high of ₹1,24,214 per kg after gaining nearly 2%. The rise in prices is attributed to strong spot market demand and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

Market influences Anticipated US Fed rate cut boosts gold prices The surge in gold prices is driven by several factors. The main one is the anticipation of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this month. After US Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut, other Fed officials have also indicated their support for such a move. In a low-interest-rate environment, gold becomes more appealing because it doesn't have an opportunity cost against other low-yielding investments, and serves as a safe-haven asset.

Economic factors Trump's tariff talks and weaker dollar index impact gold prices The uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs and their effect on global economic growth is another major factor pushing up gold prices. The Trump administration is in talks with its key trading partners, but the outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain. Additionally, a weaker dollar index has also contributed to the rise in gold prices as it makes the yellow metal cheaper in other currencies, boosting its demand.