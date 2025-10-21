Gold, silver shine bright as Sensex struggles: Samvat 2081 report

Over the past year (Samvat 2081), gold and silver prices shot up nearly 60%—way outpacing the Sensex, which rose 5.8%. Global tensions and a weaker rupee sent investors flocking to precious metals, while Indian stocks posted a modest gain.

Precious metals' big gains show investors' flight to safety Gold and silver are classic safe bets when the world feels shaky.

Their big gains this year show how much investors are looking for stability, especially with stock market returns lagging.

Foreign investors pulled out ₹1.5 lakh crore from Indian stocks Global risks and US trade tensions made markets jumpy, so investors increased their interest in gold and silver as safe havens.

The RBI tried to help with rate cuts, but the rupee still slid.

Foreign investors pulled out about ₹1.5 lakh crore from Indian stocks, but local mutual funds stepped up, putting in over ₹4.7 lakh crore—thanks in part to steady SIPs.