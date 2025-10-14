Next Article
Goldman Sachs reports record Q3, announces $965 million VC firm acquisition
Business
Goldman Sachs just posted its best third-quarter results, pulling in $15 billion in revenue from July to September 2025—thanks mostly to strong investment banking fees.
The company also outperformed Wall Street's expectations, with earnings per share hitting $12.25 (well above the $11 forecast).
Industry ventures buyout and hefty bonuses for top execs
On top of the big numbers, Goldman is set to buy Industry Ventures—a venture capital firm managing $7 billion—for up to $965 million (including future payouts).
The acquisition should wrap up early next year.
And earlier in 2025, CEO David Solomon and COO John Waldron scored a combined $80 million in long-term bonuses as a nod to their leadership during this growth streak.
So far this year, Goldman's stock has climbed an impressive 37%.