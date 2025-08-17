GoMs to meet on new GST rates on August 20-21

New GST system could be in place by Diwali

Ministers from states like Kerala and West Bengal are part of these talks and are hopeful about getting everyone on board—even though some states worry about losing money.

The government believes this overhaul will boost spending and help the economy grow.

For now, petrol and diesel aren't part of these changes.

If all goes well, you could see the new GST system roll out by Diwali this October.