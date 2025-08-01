Next Article
Google backs STAN, the gaming platform that pays you
Google just invested in STAN, a social gaming platform from India that's making waves by letting players earn "Gems" for playing games like Free Fire Max—these Gems can be swapped for Amazon or Flipkart vouchers.
The $8.5 million funding round also saw support from big names like Bandai Namco Entertainment and Square Enix.
STAN is already a hit in India
STAN has already hit 25 million downloads and counts 5.5 million active users, thanks to its reward-focused model.
The team is teaming up with developers like Krafton and working on smarter AI moderation tools.
For now, it's only in India—but they're eyeing Southeast Asia and Latin America.