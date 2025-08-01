Delhivery's rapid commerce push drives strong Q1FY26 results
Delhivery just posted a strong start to FY26, with profits up 68.5% to ₹91 crore and revenue rising to ₹2,294 crore.
The boost comes from handling more parcels and growing its partial truckload services—expanding its PTL capabilities and investing in rapid commerce.
Rapid commerce focus
To keep up the momentum, Delhivery invested ₹14 crore this quarter into its Rapid Commerce division—think two-hour deliveries from local "dark stores" in three cities.
They're planning to nearly double these stores by the end of FY26 and are eyeing sectors like groceries, beauty, and FMCG for future growth.
Quick commerce in big cities
Delhivery's intracity app now makes local deliveries easier, while their recent ₹1,407-crore buyout of Ecom Express helps them focus on core express services.
CEO Sahil Barua points out that quick commerce mostly matters in big cities—it's not changing the game everywhere just yet.