No OTP, no fingerprint: IPPB introduces facial recognition for banking
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) now lets you use your face—yes, just your face—to log in and make digital banking transactions.
No more fumbling with fingerprints or waiting for OTPs.
The goal? Make banking smoother and safer, especially for seniors and people who find traditional methods tricky.
How it works
The system taps into Aadhaar's biometric database to verify you during transactions.
Built under UIDAI's framework, it solves the problem of worn-out fingerprints or mobility issues, and the contactless process is a win for hygiene too.
Why it matters
This AI-powered facial recognition isn't just about cool tech—it actually makes digital banking more accessible and secure nationwide.
As IPPB CEO R Viswesvaran put it, this move is about giving everyone "inclusive and dignified" access to financial services.