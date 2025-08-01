Google's $2.4B Windsurf deal was all about the talent

After the deal, Windsurf's CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and top researchers joined Google DeepMind in a "reverse acquihire" move aimed at securing talent without taking over the company itself. Investors like Greenoaks made out big—turning $65 million into $500 million—while Kleiner Perkins tripled its money.

Employees left out initially, but later got a win

Most of Windsurf's 250 employees didn't see extra payouts or faster vesting from the Google deal, sparking some frustration internally.

Later on, Cognition bought up Windsurf's remaining assets for about $250 million—finally giving all remaining employees a financial win.