SiMa.ai raises $85 million to accelerate edge machine learning Aug 01, 2025

SiMa.ai just raised $85 million in fresh funding, led by Maverick Capital and joined by new backers like StepStone Group. This brings their total funding to $355 million.

The company plans to use the cash to grow globally, ramp up software innovation, and strengthen its presence in industries like robotics, healthcare, and automotive.