SiMa.ai raises $85 million to accelerate edge machine learning
SiMa.ai just raised $85 million in fresh funding, led by Maverick Capital and joined by new backers like StepStone Group. This brings their total funding to $355 million.
The company plans to use the cash to grow globally, ramp up software innovation, and strengthen its presence in industries like robotics, healthcare, and automotive.
The company's tech in a nutshell
SiMa.ai builds Physical AI tech that blends custom chips with smart software for efficient edge machine learning—think faster AI on devices without draining power.
Their main platform, SiMa.ai ONE, packs a next-gen MLSoC chip and an easy-to-use software suite for everything from computer vision to AI applications—no coding skills needed.
SiMa.ai's approach is what makes it special
Maverick Capital called out SiMa.ai's "full-stack" approach that unites hardware and software—a big deal as demand for smarter devices grows across cars, factories, aerospace, and healthcare.
The focus is on making advanced AI easy to deploy wherever it's needed most.