Vodafone Idea raises employee pay by 12.7% amid financial struggles
Vodafone Idea just bumped up median employee pay by 12.7% to ₹14.2 lakh this year, even though the company's still in the red.
For context, last year's hike was only 7%.
Top execs, including CEO Akshaya Moondra, got smaller raises—around 7%.
Revenue up marginally, but user count dropped
The company managed to grow revenue a bit (up 2.2% to ₹43,571 crore) and trimmed its losses from ₹31,238 crore to ₹27,383 crore this year.
But it lost a chunk of users—subscriber count dropped from 212 million to 198 million.
On the bright side, people who stayed are spending more.
Company owes ₹1.94 trillion in government dues
Vodafone Idea owes a massive ₹1.94 trillion in government dues and has only a few months left before its payment break ends in September 2025.
After that, it faces yearly payments of over ₹18,000 crore for six years straight.
The company is hoping for some government relief as it tries to keep things running and invest in its network.