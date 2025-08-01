Vodafone Idea raises employee pay by 12.7% amid financial struggles

The company managed to grow revenue a bit (up 2.2% to ₹43,571 crore) and trimmed its losses from ₹31,238 crore to ₹27,383 crore this year. But it lost a chunk of users—subscriber count dropped from 212 million to 198 million. On the bright side, people who stayed are spending more.

Company owes ₹1.94 trillion in government dues

Vodafone Idea owes a massive ₹1.94 trillion in government dues and has only a few months left before its payment break ends in September 2025.

After that, it faces yearly payments of over ₹18,000 crore for six years straight.

The company is hoping for some government relief as it tries to keep things running and invest in its network.