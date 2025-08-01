AI startup Fundamental Research Labs raises $30 million to build fairies
Applied AI startup Fundamental Research Labs (formerly Altera) just raised $30 million in Series A funding, led by Prosus and joined by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.
This brings their total funding to over $40 million, including a $9 million seed round last year.
The company has already launched several AI apps
Fundamental Research Labs creates AI agents for everything from games to productivity tools.
Their Fairies app helps you manage tasks and appointments with AI after a free trial, while Shortcut is like an Excel sheet that builds financial models and analyzes data on its own—no manual effort needed.
Yang aims to create a historically significant AI company
Founded by ex-MIT faculty Dr. Robert Yang, the company wants to break the usual startup mold and become a "historical" AI player.
For now, they're focused on practical productivity apps but have their sights set on robotics and embodied AI down the road.