India launches ₹1,000cr scheme to help MSMEs save energy costs
India just rolled out the ADEETIE scheme—a big push to help small businesses (MSMEs) use less energy and cut costs.
Announced by Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, this ₹1,000 crore initiative aims for a 30-50% drop in energy use across 14 major industries.
Who gets what?
Micro and small businesses get a 5% interest subsidy on loans for adopting energy-efficient tech; mediums get 3%.
States will help identify which local clusters need support and spread the word about these upgrades.
Most of the budget goes straight into loan subsidies, with some set aside for training and getting things started.
Why it matters
ADEETIE isn't just about saving electricity—it's expected to spark over ₹9,000 crore in investments and make MSMEs more sustainable.
Sectors like pharma in Telangana and textiles nationwide are first up.
Plus, it's a solid step toward India's climate goals—less pollution, more future-friendly jobs.