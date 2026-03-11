Google goes big with $32B Wiz acquisition
Google has wrapped up its massive $32 billion deal to buy cloud security firm Wiz, making headlines on March 11, 2026.
This move is all about beefing up Google Cloud's security game and keeping pace with tech giants like Microsoft and AWS.
Wiz brings AI-powered tools that protect data across different cloud platforms, not just Google's, which means better security for companies using multiple services.
Why this deal is a big deal
This is one of the biggest tech deals ever, showing how seriously big players are taking cloud and AI security right now.
With more hacks and AI risks popping up, having top-notch protection matters more than ever.
Plus, Wiz will keep working with other cloud providers even under Google, which could set new standards for how cloud security works everywhere.