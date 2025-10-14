Google invests $15B in AI data center in Visakhapatnam
Google just announced its biggest investment in India yet—$15 billion to build an AI data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Teaming up with Adani Group and Airtel, the project will also set up a new international subsea gateway, plugging India into Google's global AI network across 12 countries and seriously boosting digital connectivity.
The project will create jobs and boost tech innovation
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurien called this their largest AI hub outside the US, sharing that it could create nearly 1.9 lakh jobs in India and help drive $15 billion into the US economy through increased cloud and AI adoption, as well as the involvement of American talent and resources.
The move fits right into India's Digital India and AI mission, with officials saying it will strengthen digital infrastructure, support renewable energy solutions, and push India further as a leader in tech innovation.