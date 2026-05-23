GoTo survey finds half of workers overly reliant on AI
Business
A new GoTo survey reveals that 50% of workers feel overly reliant on AI tools, and it's hitting younger people hardest.
Nearly 40% think using AI too much is making them less sharp, with Gen Z especially feeling the impact: almost half report their cognitive abilities have taken a hit from leaning on tech.
Employees pressured to use AI, undertrained
The study also shows that 60% of employees feel pushed to use AI for productivity, but most aren't sure how to actually make it work for them.
About 70% admit they use AI for sensitive tasks like legal or compliance, even though only 44% of IT leaders say their workplaces have an AI policy in place.
And with 80% feeling they haven't had enough training, many are left guessing how to use these tools responsibly.