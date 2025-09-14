Government appoints new ED for India at ADB
L Satya Srinivas, a senior Indian Revenue Service officer, has just been named India's Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
He'll be representing India in key decisions at ADB until his retirement in February 2026, and may continue thereafter on a contractual basis for up to three years or until further orders.
Right now, he's also serving as Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce.
India just signed a $126.42 million deal with ADB
Srinivas will help guide ADB projects to match India's development goals and push for sustainable growth across Asia-Pacific.
On that note, India just signed a $126.42 million deal with ADB to upgrade Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake area—think better infrastructure and smarter disaster management for locals and millions of tourists.
The project aims to make the region safer, more inclusive, and a year-round destination by focusing on climate resilience and opportunities for women and youth.