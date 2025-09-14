Government appoints new ED for India at ADB Business Sep 14, 2025

L Satya Srinivas, a senior Indian Revenue Service officer, has just been named India's Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He'll be representing India in key decisions at ADB until his retirement in February 2026, and may continue thereafter on a contractual basis for up to three years or until further orders.

Right now, he's also serving as Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce.