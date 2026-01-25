Modi government just gave a breather to the beverage industry

The Indian government has extended the deadline for compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification on aluminum cans. The move comes as a relief to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, including beer brewers and cola makers. The extension is expected to help these companies meet the rising demand during peak summer season.

Implementation schedule New timeline for BIS certification The Cookware, Utensils and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, 2026 will be enforced in phases. Large manufacturers will have to comply from October 2026, small units from January 2027, and micro enterprises from April 2027. The order mandates that these products meet specific Indian standards and carry the Standard Mark under a license from the BIS.

Industry response Beverage industry welcomes the extension The beverage industry, which usually starts stocking from mid-January for the summer season, had expressed concerns over potential sales dips due to aluminum can supply bottlenecks. The extension is seen as a timely intervention to bridge the demand-supply gaps and ensure uninterrupted growth for beverage makers during their busiest season. This comes at a time when consumption of metallic cans is on the rise among millennials who prefer them to traditional glass bottles and aseptic carton packaging.

Advertisement

Market impact Supply disruptions and import challenges The BIS certification requirement for aluminum cans, effective from August 2025, has caused temporary supply disruptions as India still relies on imports to meet rising demand. Major suppliers like BALL Beverage Packaging India and Can-Pack India have reached their domestic capacity limits and won't be able to increase production for at least 6-12 months. The QCO also prevents the beer industry from importing cans from foreign vendors due to potential delays in BIS certification.

Advertisement