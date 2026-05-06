Greenhouse finds 38% of job seekers abandon AI interviews

Candidates report impersonal AI interviews, ghosting

Many say these interviews feel cold and impersonal, like being "processed rather than considered," as Greenhouse's Sharawn Tipton puts it.

More than half of those who completed AI-led interviews got no feedback or were ghosted entirely.

Experts warn this can hurt a company's reputation if people vent online.

The takeaway? Mixing in real human interaction and being clear about how you're evaluated could make the process less frustrating for everyone.