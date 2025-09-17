Groq's valuation skyrockets to $6.9 billion as AI chip demand

Major investors and revenue projections

The latest funding was led by Disruptive, chipping in $350 million, with support from major players like Blackrock, Samsung, Cisco, Neuberger Berman, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, a large US-based West Coast mutual fund manager, D1, Altimeter, 1789 Capital, Infinitum, and others.

Earlier this year Groq also secured a massive $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia and is aiming for $500 million in revenue for this year.

Their chips compete with the likes of NVIDIA and AMD as the industry shifts more toward AI-powered tech worldwide.