GST on pens, school bags, books goes up to 18%

GST now has three main slabs: 0%, 5%, and 18%. Pencils, crayons, and chalk are now tax-free at zero percent. But most pens and school bags continue to attract the higher tax bracket. Even making printed books gets pricier since their paper isn't exempt anymore.

Businesses need to update their pricing systems

Experts are telling businesses to update their pricing and systems before these changes roll out. The goal is to ensure transparency, consistency, and smooth implementation.

If you're a student or just someone who buys stationery or books often, you might likely notice prices going up soon.