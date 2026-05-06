Groww Mutual Fund launches ETF tracking Nifty Private Bank TRI

NFO accepts ₹500 no exit load

This index features 10 major private-sector banks, including big names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

You can start investing with as little as ₹500 during the NFO period, and there's no exit load if you decide to cash out.

Over the last decade, private banks in this index have really grown their share of deposits, and over the past five years, deposits and advances have grown, making this ETF an interesting option if you're curious about the financial sector.