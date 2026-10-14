Groww Q2 profit jumps 54% to ₹725 crore

In the quarter ending September, Groww reported a revenue of ₹1,541 crore, an impressive 44% increase from the ₹1,071 crore it had reported in Q2 FY26.

The company's equity derivatives contribution to revenue fell to 45% during this period from about 57% during the same period last year.

Groww's foray into commodities and wealth management has paid off, with the commodities segment's revenue contribution rising to 6.2% during the quarter from a mere 0.2% in Q2 of FY26.