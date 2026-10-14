Groww Q2 profit jumps 54% to ₹725 crore
What's the story
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, has reported a whopping 54% rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The Bengaluru-based wealth-tech firm posted a net profit of ₹725 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹471 crore in the same period last year. This growth comes despite a recent SEBI decision to implement a Closing Auction Session (CAS), which has affected derivatives trading volumes across all brokers.
Financial performance
Revenue numbers for the quarter
In the quarter ending September, Groww reported a revenue of ₹1,541 crore, an impressive 44% increase from the ₹1,071 crore it had reported in Q2 FY26.
The company's equity derivatives contribution to revenue fell to 45% during this period from about 57% during the same period last year.
Groww's foray into commodities and wealth management has paid off, with the commodities segment's revenue contribution rising to 6.2% during the quarter from a mere 0.2% in Q2 of FY26.
User growth
User growth and market share expansion
Despite industry-wide challenges, Groww continued to expand its user base and market share across various business verticals.
The company's transacting user base grew by 27% year-on-year to 2.4 crore, while total customer assets surged 46% to ₹3.9 lakh crore.
Its mutual funds market share increased from 13.1% in Q2 of FY26 to 14.8%. In equity derivatives, it rose from 8.6% last year to 11%.
Market dominance
Significant strides in MTF business and wealth division
In the lucrative Margin Trading Facility (MTF) business, Groww's market share increased to 2.7% in Q2 FY27 from 1.6% in Q2 FY26.
The company's wealth division's assets crossed ₹10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM), while its Asset Management Company saw AUM grow by a staggering 145% year-on-year to ₹7,179 crore.