GST Council to discuss early cess termination on October 5

States worried about losing financial cushion

With the loan expected to be fully repaid by mid-October 2025, there's no legal reason for the cess to continue—any leftover funds (about ₹2,000-3,000 crore) will be split between Centre and states.

Some states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab are worried about losing this financial cushion and want alternatives discussed: either folding these items into regular GST rates or keeping a special levy just for state compensation.

All this is happening as bigger GST reforms are on track for Diwali 2025, aiming to simplify taxes and make things easier for everyone.