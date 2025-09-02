GST on coal likely to rise: What it means

Why the hike is concerning

Coal powers most of India's electricity, so a higher coal tax means power companies will pay more—potentially bumping up their costs by around 15 paise per unit.

Since utilities can't claim tax credits on electricity (it's exempt from GST), these extra costs usually get passed down the line.

Political factors might delay direct hikes for consumers at first, but eventually, higher prices could show up in your monthly bill.

According to sources, the move is aimed at closing revenue gaps while encouraging a shift toward cleaner energy sources.