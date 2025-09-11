GST on dairy products to be slashed: All you need
Starting September 22, India is slashing GST rates on popular dairy items.
Butter, ghee, and cheese will have their tax dropped from 12% to 5%, while paneer and some milk types go from 5% to zero.
The move aims to make these everyday foods more affordable for everyone.
'GST Bachat Utsav' to spread awareness
Over eight crore rural families stand to benefit as prices fall.
To spread the word, the government is rolling out a month-long 'GST Bachat Utsav' (savings festival) from September 22 to October 21.
Look out for "GST Bachat pack" labels on qualifying products—they'll show you where you're saving.
Pricing rules for manufacturers
Manufacturers can update prices on unsold stock to reflect the new GST rates but must keep original MRPs visible.
This means more transparent pricing at stores—so you actually see those savings when you shop.