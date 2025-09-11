Narendran in running for Tata Sons board seat: Report

Narendran's experience and leadership could aid in transition

The Tata Sons board has seen big changes lately—Speth left this month, Leo Puri exited in April, and Ajay Piramal just stepped down last month. That leaves three open seats.

With over 30 years at Tata Steel, Narendran has helped drive major growth and acquisitions like Bhushan Steel and Kalinganagar, making him a natural fit as the group navigates this transition.