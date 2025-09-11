Next Article
Narendran in running for Tata Sons board seat: Report
TV Narendran, who's led Tata Steel as CEO and MD for years, is now reportedly in the running to join the board of Tata Sons.
This move comes after Ralf Speth stepped down at age 70, opening up a key spot.
Narendran's leadership at Tata Steel and deep company experience make him a top pick for this role.
Narendran's experience and leadership could aid in transition
The Tata Sons board has seen big changes lately—Speth left this month, Leo Puri exited in April, and Ajay Piramal just stepped down last month. That leaves three open seats.
With over 30 years at Tata Steel, Narendran has helped drive major growth and acquisitions like Bhushan Steel and Kalinganagar, making him a natural fit as the group navigates this transition.