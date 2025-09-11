Next Article
Larry Ellison is now the world's richest person
Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, has officially overtaken Elon Musk to become the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg.
His net worth shot up by $100 billion in a single day—now sitting at $393 billion—after Oracle shares had their biggest jump since 1992, fueled by booming demand for AI data centers.
Ellison's journey from startup to tech titan
Ellison founded Software Development Laboratories in 1977 with colleagues Bob Miner and Ed Oates, kicking things off by building a database for the CIA.
The company went public in 1986 and he's been steering its direction ever since—now as executive chairman and CTO.
Recently, Oracle landed four huge contracts that sent its stock soaring.