Delhi HC pauses criminal action against IndiaMart in drug listing case

What's the case about?

In June 2025, IndiaMart challenged government notices from CDSCO about illegal drug listings.

Even though flagged products were removed, IndiaMart's seller sign-up process lets people skip GST or PAN details—making it tough to track who's selling what.

Complaints from pharma companies and the Intelligence Bureau say unapproved drugs keep popping up for serious conditions.

Experts point out that this could mean IndiaMart hasn't done enough under current IT rules, so its legal protection might be shaky.

The next hearing will decide what responsibilities platforms like this really have.