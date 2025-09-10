Ola promoter pledges 10.7 crore shares to Krutrim

Krutrim's recent funding and layoffs

Krutrim hit unicorn status back in January after raising $75 million from investors like Z47 and the Sarin Family, but it's shot down rumors about a fresh $300 million round.

The company has let go of over 200 employees—including some senior leaders—since June, yet it's still focused on building its AI products like the Krutrim 3 language model to tackle tech challenges and improve what it offers.