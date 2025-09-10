Ola promoter pledges 10.7 crore shares to Krutrim
Ola Electric's promoter just pledged 2.43% of the company—about 10.7 crore shares—to help raise funds for Krutrim Data Centre.
This move, done through Axis Trustee Services for a group of investment funds, replaces an earlier non-disposal undertaking (NDU) disclosed in December 2024 and March 2025, which will be released once this new pledge wraps up.
Krutrim's recent funding and layoffs
Krutrim hit unicorn status back in January after raising $75 million from investors like Z47 and the Sarin Family, but it's shot down rumors about a fresh $300 million round.
The company has let go of over 200 employees—including some senior leaders—since June, yet it's still focused on building its AI products like the Krutrim 3 language model to tackle tech challenges and improve what it offers.