Next Article
Microsoft deal boosts Nebius's $3B fundraising for AI infrastructure
Nebius, an AI infrastructure company based in Amsterdam, is planning to raise $3 billion to expand its cloud services.
They're splitting the funds between a $2 billion private note offering and a $1 billion public share sale.
The goal? More computing power, more land, and bigger data centers to keep up with the booming demand for AI.
GPU infrastructure deal with Microsoft and stock surge
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are helping Nebius with the fundraising.
This comes right after Nebius signed a massive $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft for GPU infrastructure that'll last five years.
Investors took notice—Nebius's stock shot up 49% after the announcement and has soared 245% so far this year, showing just how much generative AI is driving growth in data centers right now.