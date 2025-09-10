Microsoft deal boosts Nebius's $3B fundraising for AI infrastructure

GPU infrastructure deal with Microsoft and stock surge

Big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are helping Nebius with the fundraising.

This comes right after Nebius signed a massive $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft for GPU infrastructure that'll last five years.

Investors took notice—Nebius's stock shot up 49% after the announcement and has soared 245% so far this year, showing just how much generative AI is driving growth in data centers right now.