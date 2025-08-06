Next Article
Gujarat Gas reports slight dip in profit, but core earnings
Gujarat Gas saw a small drop in profit this quarter—₹327 crore, just below last year's ₹330 crore. Revenue also slipped to ₹4,065 crore.
But here's the bright side: the company's core earnings (EBITDA) actually jumped 11% sequentially to ₹579 crore, showing its operations are holding up well.
Record CNG sales and strong dealer expansion
Gujarat Gas hit record CNG sales at 3.33 million cubic meters per day and added over 35,000 new homes to its network—now reaching more than 23 lakh households.
With industrial demand pushing total gas sales up and nearly 70 new dealer agreements signed under its FDODO expansion plan, the company is setting itself up for even more growth ahead.