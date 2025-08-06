Next Article
NSDL shares list at ₹925 on NSE, BSE
NSDL, a major player in India's financial scene, is making its stock market debut on both NSE and BSE today.
The IPO closed last week with strong investor buzz, and shares are expected to list around ₹925—approximately 15.62% higher than the issue price range of ₹760-₹800.
Not bad for day one gains!
Financials and business model of NSDL
NSDL manages over 38 million demat accounts and handles assets worth a massive ₹77,814 billion.
This IPO was all about existing big shareholders like NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank selling some of their stake—no new money raised here.
With a solid net profit of ₹343 crore last year and zero debt on its books, NSDL looks pretty steady for the long run.