NSDL shares list at ₹925 on NSE, BSE

Financials and business model of NSDL

NSDL manages over 38 million demat accounts and handles assets worth a massive ₹77,814 billion.

This IPO was all about existing big shareholders like NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank selling some of their stake—no new money raised here.

With a solid net profit of ₹343 crore last year and zero debt on its books, NSDL looks pretty steady for the long run.