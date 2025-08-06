Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of RBI meet

The RBI's move could shape how stocks and even the rupee perform next. With trade tensions heating up—especially after the US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods—investors are feeling cautious. There's a lot riding on how the RBI balances growth and stability.

Nifty has slipped by about 1.4% since June's surprise rate cut

Foreign investors have pulled money out of Indian stocks for 12 days straight thanks to trade worries and a strong US dollar.

Even local institutions aren't buying much right now.

Global markets are also jittery, with both Asian shares and Wall Street dropping ahead of today's big policy announcement.