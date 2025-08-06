Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of RBI meet
Indian markets are expected to open flat today, with everyone waiting to see what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says about interest rates at 10am.
The Nifty 50 is hovering around yesterday's close, and most expect the RBI to keep rates steady due to rising global risks.
RBI's decision could influence rupee and stocks
The RBI's move could shape how stocks and even the rupee perform next.
With trade tensions heating up—especially after the US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods—investors are feeling cautious.
There's a lot riding on how the RBI balances growth and stability.
Nifty has slipped by about 1.4% since June's surprise rate cut
Since June's surprise rate cut, Nifty 50 has slipped by about 1.4%.
Foreign investors have pulled money out of Indian stocks for 12 days straight thanks to trade worries and a strong US dollar.
Even local institutions aren't buying much right now.
Global markets are also jittery, with both Asian shares and Wall Street dropping ahead of today's big policy announcement.