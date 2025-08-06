Lupin's profit soars 52% on strong US, India sales

US sales jump 24%; analysts remain bullish

US sales were a standout, jumping 24% to ₹2,404 crore.

Still, Lupin's stock slipped 1% on Tuesday and is down 21% for the year (though it's up 75% over two years).

Despite the dip, analysts are upbeat—37 of them have given Lupin a "Buy" rating and see potential for another 20% upside with a target price of ₹2,230.