Lupin's profit soars 52% on strong US, India sales
Lupin just posted a big win this quarter—net profit soared 52% to ₹1,221 crore, thanks to strong demand in both the US and Indian markets.
Overall sales climbed too, hitting ₹6,164 crore compared to last year's ₹5,514 crore.
US sales jump 24%; analysts remain bullish
US sales were a standout, jumping 24% to ₹2,404 crore.
Still, Lupin's stock slipped 1% on Tuesday and is down 21% for the year (though it's up 75% over two years).
Despite the dip, analysts are upbeat—37 of them have given Lupin a "Buy" rating and see potential for another 20% upside with a target price of ₹2,230.