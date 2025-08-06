Indian IPOs raise $2.1B in 2 weeks—here's why

Indian companies have pulled in a huge ₹18,700 crore ($2.1 billion) from IPOs over just the past two weeks. This sudden rush is all about beating the August 12 US SEC deadline for filing March-quarter audited financials—a key date if you want global investors on board.

What's the rush? By July, Indian IPOs had already raised $7.28 billion, and another $18 billion is expected in the second half of 2025.

If things keep up, this year's total could top 2024's record $21 billion haul.

The August 12 cutoff matters because foreign investors need more recent financials (135 days old max), compared to India's usual 180-day rule.

Companies are cashing in on strong local investment and want to lock in good valuations before any possible US tariff hikes hit.

There's also some seasonal urgency—plus big names like Tata Capital (planning a $2B IPO) and LG Electronics India are leading the charge.