Inox Wind rights issue opens: How to apply
Inox Wind is raising ₹1,250 crore through a rights issue that kicked off on August 6, 2025.
If you already own shares, you can buy more at ₹120 each—a solid 27% off the last closing price.
The window to grab these discounted shares stays open until August 20.
Here's how to apply
If you held Inox Wind shares on July 29, you're eligible. For every 78 shares you have, you can pick up five new ones.
You can also trade your rights on the market until August 14 or settle them off-market by August 19.