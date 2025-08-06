Mehul Colours to debut on SME platform today

What the numbers say

The IPO got a strong thumbs-up: big institutional investors subscribed over 13 times, non-institutional folks nearly 11 times, and retail investors more than three times.

Most of the funds will go toward a new manufacturing unit and working capital.

Founded in 1995, Mehul Colours makes masterbatches for plastics; their FY25 revenue grew 5% to ₹23.71 crore, while profits soared by 71% to ₹5.5 crore—signs they're gearing up for bigger things ahead.