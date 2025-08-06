BD Industries lists at ₹108 on BSE SME platform
BD Industries, known for making plastic products like fuel tanks and battery boxes, had a pretty low-key entry on the BSE SME platform.
Their IPO was subscribed 1.75 times overall—non-institutional investors showed the most interest at 2.96 times, while retail investors came in at 1.32 times.
The company raised ₹45.36 crore by issuing shares at ₹102-₹108 each, but with a gray market premium of zero before listing on August 6, there wasn't much buzz about quick gains.
What does BD Industries do?
Started back in 1984, BD Industries makes rotationally molded plastic parts used across automotive, marine, agriculture, healthcare and industrial sectors.
They've got three factories (in Pune, Dewas and Hoshiarpur) and are building another one in Zaheerabad.
Strong financial growth in FY25 so far
Despite the muted debut, BD Industries's FY25 revenue jumped by 52% to ₹84.13 crore and net profit soared 156% to ₹8.15 crore—so they're showing some strong financial growth behind the scenes.