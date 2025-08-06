BD Industries lists at ₹108 on BSE SME platform Business Aug 06, 2025

BD Industries, known for making plastic products like fuel tanks and battery boxes, had a pretty low-key entry on the BSE SME platform.

Their IPO was subscribed 1.75 times overall—non-institutional investors showed the most interest at 2.96 times, while retail investors came in at 1.32 times.

The company raised ₹45.36 crore by issuing shares at ₹102-₹108 each, but with a gray market premium of zero before listing on August 6, there wasn't much buzz about quick gains.