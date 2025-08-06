Snap's stock dives 17% after ad glitch, but user growth shines

Snap's user numbers are up, but they're still in the red

Snap fixed the pricing issue and says ad revenue is bouncing back. They're adding more ways for brands to advertise, like Sponsored Snaps in your inbox.

Meanwhile, Snapchat+ (their paid subscription) hit nearly 16 million users—up 64%—helping bring in $171 million this quarter.

Daily active users also jumped to 469 million, even though the company still posted a net loss and is now shaking up its engineering teams.

Senior VP Eric Young is leaving as part of the changes.