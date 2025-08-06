Next Article
Gold prices soar to $3,383 per ounce
Gold prices are on a four-day winning streak, now close to $3,383 per ounce—a more than 3% jump—thanks to growing global uncertainty.
Why gold is shining so bright
When the economy looks shaky, people turn to gold for safety.
Right now, weak US economic data and fears of a slowdown have investors betting big on gold.
There's a strong chance the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, which usually makes non-interest assets like gold even more appealing.
Gold's safe-haven appeal
Trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and fading faith in the US dollar are all pushing gold higher.
Even though it hasn't hit its April peak of $3,500 yet, other metals like silver and platinum aren't seeing the same love—showing just how much investors trust gold during uncertain times.