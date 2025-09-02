Meesho-rival CityMall raises $47M to boost presence in 'Bharat' markets

Gurugram-based value e-commerce start-up CityMall has raised $47 million (approximately ₹414 crore) in a Series D funding round. The round was led by venture capital firm Accel and saw participation from existing investors Waterbridge Ventures, Citius, General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Jungle Ventures. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its distribution network in smaller cities and improve supply chain efficiency.

Business model CityMall's mission to transform small-town consumption Founded in 2019 by IIT alumni Angad Kikla and Naisheel Verdhan, CityMall is a value e-commerce platform catering to consumers in Tier-II and III towns. The company offers affordable products across categories such as fashion, home, kitchen, packaged food through a network of community leaders who aggregate demand in their localities. "CityMall was born from a simple belief—that the next wave of India's growth will be shaped in its small towns," said Kikla.

Competitive edge Revenue growth and losses CityMall has differentiated itself from larger horizontal platforms by offering affordable goods to middle- and lower-income households in "Bharat" markets. The company's revenue for FY24 stood at ₹460 crore, a 22% increase from ₹376 crore in FY23. However, losses also widened to ₹159 crore in FY24 from ₹137 crore the previous year due to expansion costs and investments into technology and logistics.