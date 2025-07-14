Next Article
HCLTech experiences employee decline in Q1
HCLTech let go of 269 employees in Q1 FY26 as part of a global restructuring, with a ramp-down of talent in geographies outside India.
Even after the cuts, their team is still huge—over 2.23 lakh strong—and attrition rates are steady at 12.8%.
HCLTech's FY26 revenue guidance raised
While some jobs were cut, HCLTech hired nearly 2,000 freshers skilled in AI, digital engineering, and cybersecurity.
The company's also betting big on future growth—raising its FY26 revenue guidance to 3-5%, even with ongoing investments in AI.
Over 1.27 lakh employees certified through GenAI upskilling push
HCLTech's "elite" fresher hires get salaries three to four times higher than typical entry-level software jobs.
Plus, over 1.27 lakh employees have already been certified through their GenAI upskilling push—one of the biggest moves like this in Indian IT!