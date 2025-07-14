SBI's ₹25,000-crore QIP to boost capital position
State Bank of India (SBI) is about to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹25,000 crore—making it the largest QIP in Indian history if fully subscribed.
The move, cleared by SBI's board in May 2025, is all about fueling loan growth and keeping the bank financially strong for future challenges.
Raise to boost SBI's CET1 ratio
This marks SBI's first equity capital raise in eight years.
The fresh funds are aimed at boosting its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which stood at 10.81% as of March 2025.
A stronger CET1 means SBI can better handle rising credit demand and meet regulatory norms.
Government stake in SBI to go down
After this QIP, the government's stake in SBI (currently 57.43%) will go down a bit.
Big names like ICICI Securities, Kotak Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, and a few others are managing the process.
The fundraise should bump up SBI's CET1 ratio by around 0.60%.