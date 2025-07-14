SBI's ₹25,000-crore QIP to boost capital position Business Jul 14, 2025

State Bank of India (SBI) is about to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹25,000 crore—making it the largest QIP in Indian history if fully subscribed.

The move, cleared by SBI's board in May 2025, is all about fueling loan growth and keeping the bank financially strong for future challenges.