Sebi considers lifting restrictions on Jane Street
SEBI, India's market regulator, is reviewing whether to lift its July 2023 trading ban on global firm Jane Street.
The move follows Jane Street depositing ₹4,843 crore in escrow—money SEBI says the company gained by manipulating prices in Nifty futures.
Jane Street challenges SEBI's order in court
Jane Street argues it has met SEBI's conditions and wants the ban lifted, but SEBI isn't ready to give the green light just yet.
The firm denies any wrongdoing and plans to challenge SEBI's order in court.
Meanwhile, the trading halt led to a sharp 21% drop in derivatives turnover on the National Stock Exchange, showing just how much sway Jane Street holds in India's markets.