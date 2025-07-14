Sebi considers lifting restrictions on Jane Street

Jane Street challenges SEBI's order in court

Jane Street argues it has met SEBI's conditions and wants the ban lifted, but SEBI isn't ready to give the green light just yet.

The firm denies any wrongdoing and plans to challenge SEBI's order in court.

Meanwhile, the trading halt led to a sharp 21% drop in derivatives turnover on the National Stock Exchange, showing just how much sway Jane Street holds in India's markets.