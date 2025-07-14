Next Article
The record-breaking $10 million Hermes Birkin handbag
A rare Hermes Birkin bag broke records at auction, selling for an unbelievable $10.1 million—way past the previous record of $500,000 set by Princess Grace of Monaco's Kelly bag.
The Birkin's story started back in 1984 after a chance meeting between actress Jane Birkin and Hermes exec Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight.
More than just a handbag
The Birkin isn't just a fancy handbag—it's become a major status symbol and even an investment piece, especially at auctions where women lead the bidding (a rarity in collectibles).
Its mix of luxury, history, and pop culture cred has made it a favorite among celebs and fashion lovers everywhere.