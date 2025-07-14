Shah offloads os.ai to Perplexity after $15m chat.com sale Business Jul 14, 2025

Dharmesh Shah, HubSpot co-founder and AI investor, just sold the domain os.ai to Perplexity AI. He'd bought it earlier this year for $150,000 and used it to boost his stake in the company.

This comes not long after he sold chat.com to OpenAI for over $15 million.