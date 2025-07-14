Shah offloads os.ai to Perplexity after $15m chat.com sale
Dharmesh Shah, HubSpot co-founder and AI investor, just sold the domain os.ai to Perplexity AI. He'd bought it earlier this year for $150,000 and used it to boost his stake in the company.
This comes not long after he sold chat.com to OpenAI for over $15 million.
Perplexity aims to be your go-to AI operating system
Perplexity's CEO, Arvind Srinivas, is aiming big—he wants their new "AI operating system" to do way more than search.
Think: one platform where you can handle everything without jumping between apps.
Shah called this the next big leap after PCs and smartphones.
Shah's investments are shaping our digital future
Moves like this are part of a shift toward "Software 3.0," where AI could replace old-school operating systems like Windows or iOS.
With Shah investing in both OpenAI and Perplexity, he's quietly helping shape what our digital future might look like.