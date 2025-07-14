Food inflation hits lowest in over 6 years
For the first time since February 2019, India's food inflation has dropped below zero—hitting -1.06% in June 2025.
This means, on average, food prices actually got cheaper last month, thanks to steady drops in the cost of veggies, cereals, pulses, and chicken over the past eight months.
Still, overall food prices (measured by CFPI) ticked up a bit—up 1.07% from May.
Most food items are seeing less inflation than last year
Vegetable prices plunged a massive 19%, and cereals also saw slower price hikes after a bumper rice harvest.
Pulses continued their five-month streak of falling prices with an 11.76% dip.
However, not everything is getting cheaper: edible oils and fruits remain pricey with double-digit inflation rates.
As ICRA's chief economist Aditi Nayar points out, most food items are seeing less inflation than last year—and if this keeps up (and there are no sudden surprises), July could bring even lower numbers.