Food inflation hits lowest in over 6 years

Most food items are seeing less inflation than last year

Vegetable prices plunged a massive 19%, and cereals also saw slower price hikes after a bumper rice harvest.

Pulses continued their five-month streak of falling prices with an 11.76% dip.

However, not everything is getting cheaper: edible oils and fruits remain pricey with double-digit inflation rates.

As ICRA's chief economist Aditi Nayar points out, most food items are seeing less inflation than last year—and if this keeps up (and there are no sudden surprises), July could bring even lower numbers.